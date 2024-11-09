Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.83. 6,758,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,728,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

