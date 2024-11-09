Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.44. 72,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

