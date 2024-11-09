Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Objective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after buying an additional 260,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 207,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

