Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,936,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,637,000 after buying an additional 205,886 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 6,199,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

