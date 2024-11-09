Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,462 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 200.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $681.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

