Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,505,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. 2,982,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

