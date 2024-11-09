Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $471,000 in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $966,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,742 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.