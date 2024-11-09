Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.84. 320,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.