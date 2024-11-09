Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,127,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,982. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

