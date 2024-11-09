NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 2411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 653,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.