NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.60 and last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 31469057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

