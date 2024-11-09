Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

