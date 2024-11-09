Northland Securities Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after purchasing an additional 808,691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after buying an additional 367,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

