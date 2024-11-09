Northann (NYSE:NCL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 18,059,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,219% from the average daily volume of 418,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Northann Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Northann had a negative return on equity of 6,763.31% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

