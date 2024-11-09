Nordwand Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Nordwand Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,183 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up 0.1% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $624.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. UBS Group upgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

