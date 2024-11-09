Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

