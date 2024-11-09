NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NESF opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.97) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

