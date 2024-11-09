NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NESF opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.97) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
