New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

