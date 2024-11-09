Netlist (NLST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS: NLST) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2024 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2024 – Netlist had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2024 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2024 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2024 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2024 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2024 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 629,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,857. Netlist, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 480.98% and a negative net margin of 37.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.