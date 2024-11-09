Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $290.01 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $292.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

