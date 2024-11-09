Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

QTWO opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

