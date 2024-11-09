Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.89. The company had a trading volume of 682,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.60. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $330.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

