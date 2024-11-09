NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.98 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

