National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 1,272,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Vision has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

