National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:PPL FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.29.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.11. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$43.37 and a 52 week high of C$59.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.