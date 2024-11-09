National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Plans Final Dividend of $0.85

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.84.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at National Australia Bank

In related news, insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 2,000 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.96 ($24.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,920.00 ($48,953.64). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

