National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Plans Final Dividend of $0.85

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.84.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at National Australia Bank
In related news, insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 2,000 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.96 ($24.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,920.00 ($48,953.64). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.