NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NNVC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 114,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Stories
