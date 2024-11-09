Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 376,732,750 shares trading hands.
Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
