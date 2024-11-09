Morgan Stanley Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $90.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Q2 has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $80,788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.