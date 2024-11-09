Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.10 and last traded at $207.10, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.02.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

