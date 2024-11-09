Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,426,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

