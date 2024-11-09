Monica Barry Sells 1,559 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $331,318.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,463.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $208.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

