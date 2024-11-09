Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.56.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.
