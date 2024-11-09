MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Announces Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,557. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.37% of MIND C.T.I. worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.