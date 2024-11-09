Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

