MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.44 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($3.44), reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $97.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,872.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,932. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,046.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,822.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 50.2% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.2% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

