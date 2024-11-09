Matthew Craig Miller Sells 1,067,242 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,067,242 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $29,359,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. 3,511,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
