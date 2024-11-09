Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Matrix Service updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Matrix Service Trading Up 2.0 %

MTRX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 169,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,223. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

