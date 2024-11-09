Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. Match Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 727.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

