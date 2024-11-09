Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 727.22% and a net margin of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.