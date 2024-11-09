Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,450. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,450. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,788,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $17,874,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

