Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Masco stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 1,476,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,066. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.