Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 35613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

