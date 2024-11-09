Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on December 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %
MLM opened at $619.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $448.73 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.83. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.85.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
