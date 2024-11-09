Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on December 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

MLM opened at $619.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $448.73 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.83. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

