Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 776,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,735. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.