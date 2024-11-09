Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.400 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

