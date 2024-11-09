Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 488,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 671.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 204,026 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 370,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

