Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.01. 14,846,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,361,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 5.52.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

