ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.545 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

