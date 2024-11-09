Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.46 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

NYSE MSGE traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,464. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

